2A, top ranked Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian beat 1A, number one Barr-Reeve 75-66 in overtime in a semifinal at the Hall of Fame Classic.
Vikings lose battle between two ranked teams
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 11:48 PM
Related Content
- Barr-Reeve falls in OT to Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian
- FW Blackhawk hands Barr-Reeve first loss
- Barr-Reeve falls in OT thriller at Carmel
- Barr-Reeve dominates Linton
- Eastern Greene @ Barr-Reeve
- Barr-Reeve beats Shoals
- Barr-Reeve sweeps sectional
- Barr-Reeve beats Washington
- Barr-Reeve vs. Washington
- Barr-Reeve vs Blackford
Scroll for more content...