Barr-Reeve falls in OT thriller at Carmel

Two of the top boys basketball teams in the state met on the hardwood Wednesday. 4A, second-ranked Carmel rallied from 14 down to beat 1A, top ranked Barr-Reeve 57-55 in overtime.
1A, top ranked Vikings suffer their first loss of the season
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 11:20 PM
