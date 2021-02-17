On Tuesday Barr-Reeve senior Brycen Graber committed to play college hoops at Grace. The senior is one of the top point guards in the state. He's leading the state this season in assist at eight per game and he's closing in on the state's all-time assist record.
Senior closing in on state's all-time assist record
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 10:40 PM
Related Content
- Barr-Reeve comfortable with Brycen Graber running the show
- Freshman Graber ignites Barr-Reeve comeback
- Barr-Reeve beats South Knox at Graber Post
- Barr-Reeve dominates Linton
- Eastern Greene @ Barr-Reeve
- Barr-Reeve beats Shoals
- Barr-Reeve sweeps sectional
- Barr-Reeve beats Washington
- Barr-Reeve vs. Washington
- Barr-Reeve vs Blackford
Scroll for more content...