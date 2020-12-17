Barr-Reeve boys crush Northeast Dubois

Hagen Knepp had 21 points in Barr-Reeve 77-25 win over Northeast Dubois.
Vikings move to 6-0
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 11:40 PM
