Some of the names and faces have changed, but the expectation level hasn't for Barr-Reeve boys basketball. The Vikings have produced 15 straight winning season and should have another big year. They return several players from last years team that was the 1A state runner-up.
Related Content
- Barr-Reeve boys basketbal ready for another big season
- Barr-Reeve dominates Linton
- Eastern Greene @ Barr-Reeve
- Barr-Reeve beats Shoals
- Barr-Reeve sweeps sectional
- Barr-Reeve beats Washington
- Barr-Reeve and Linton ready for showdown
- Gabe Gladish having big season for Barr-Reeve
- Barr-Reeve boys pound North Knox
- Barr-Reeve boys beat Northeast Dubois
Scroll for more content...