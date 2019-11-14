Clear

Barr-Reeve boys basketbal ready for another big season

Expectations high again for 1A powerhouse

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Some of the names and faces have changed, but the expectation level hasn't for Barr-Reeve boys basketball. The Vikings have produced 15 straight winning season and should have another big year. They return several players from last years team that was the 1A state runner-up.

