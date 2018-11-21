The 1A, second ranked Barr-Reeve boys basketball team beat Washington 60-49. Its the Vikings seventh straight win over the Hatchets.
Related Content
- Barr-Reeve beats Washington
- Barr-Reeve beats Shoals
- Barr-Reeve wins at Washington
- Barr-Reeve beats Wood Memorial
- Barr-Reeve dominates Linton
- Eastern Greene @ Barr-Reeve
- Barr-Reeve sweeps sectional
- Vincennes Lincoln softball beats Barr-Reeve
- Barr-Reeve boys tennis beats Loogootee
- Barr-Reeve/Loogootee basketball preview
Scroll for more content...