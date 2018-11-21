Clear

Barr-Reeve beats Washington

Vikings beat Hatchets for seventh straight time

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 11:53 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The 1A, second ranked Barr-Reeve boys basketball team beat Washington 60-49. Its the Vikings seventh straight win over the Hatchets.

