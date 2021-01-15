Barr-Reeve beats Loogootee in battle of ranked teams

In a battle of two of the top 1A teams in the state number one Barr-Reeve beat third ranked Loogootee 67-64.
Vikings win at home
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 11:56 PM
