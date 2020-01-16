Barr-Reeve and Loogootee set for 1A showdown Friday

The biggest 1A boys basketball game in the state Friday takes place in the Wabash Valley. 1A #1 Barr-Reeve travels to their rivals #8 Loogootee. The Vikings have won 10 straight in this series. The Lions last win came back in 2013.
