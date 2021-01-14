Barr-Reeve and Loogootee ready for battle between ranked teams

Friday night the biggest 1A boys basketball game in the state takes place in the Wabash Valley. Number on Barr-Reeve host third ranked Loogootee.
Vikings host the Lions
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 11:36 PM
