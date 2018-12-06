Barr-Reeve and Linton ready for showdown

The Wabash Valley will have its first big high school boys basketball game Friday when Barr-Reeve travels to Linton. The Vikings will come in second in the 1A polls, while the Miners are ranked 10th in 2A.
