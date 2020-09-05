Barr-Reeve takes care of Vincennes Lincoln in straight sets and goes on to claim their Volleyball Invitational Crown.
The Vikings and Alices squared off in Montgomery, IN.
Posted: Sep 5, 2020 8:35 PM
Related Content
- Barr-Reeve Wins Their Volleyball Invite
- Barr-Reeve vs. LCC Volleyball
- Barr-Reeve volleyball wins state title
- Barr-Reeve volleyball wins at Linton
- Barr-Reeve wins at Washington
- Barr-Reeve wins Buggy Bowl
- Barr-Reeve wins at Jasper
- Volleyball: Barr-Reeve vs. North Knox
- Bullseye not bothering Barr-Reeve volleyball
- Barr-Reeve volleyball falls at Evansville Memorial
Scroll for more content...