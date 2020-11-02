This is Barr-Reeve's second trip to Muncie in the last three years, but it'll be their first time going in Class 2A.
The Vikings will take on the Wapahani Raiders at 1:30pm on Saturday.
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 6:41 PM
Related Content
- Barr-Reeve Volleyball Looks to Claim Their First 2A Title
- Barr-Reeve volleyball wins state title
- Barr-Reeve vs. LCC Volleyball
- Barr-Reeve volleyball beats Loogootee
- Barr-Reeve volleyball pounds Southridge
- Barr-Reeve volleyball ready for 1A state title match
- Volleyball: Barr-Reeve vs. North Knox
- Bullseye not bothering Barr-Reeve volleyball
- Barr-Reeve volleyball wins at Linton
- Barr-Reeve volleyball falls at Evansville Memorial
Scroll for more content...