Barr-Reeve Claims Program Record Fourth Straight Sectional Title

Barr-Reeve beats Loogootee 56-38.
Loogootee and Barr-Reeve met in the North Daviess Class 1A Sectional Championship.
Posted: Mar 7, 2021 12:15 AM
