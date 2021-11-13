Barr-Reeve Boys Basketball Ready to Defend Their State Title

Barr-Reeve claimed the Class 1A Boys Basketball State Championship last season. Now, with several key players from that championship team gone, the Vikings are turning to two returning starters and several underclassmen as they prepare to defend their title.
The Vikings are having to replace a large senior class from one year ago.
Posted: Nov 13, 2021 12:30 AM
