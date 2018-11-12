Barnes and Key giving Sycamores strong one-two punch

The Indiana State men's basketball team sits 1-1 on the season. Leading the way for ISU has been Jordan Barnes and Tyreke Key. Barnes is averaging 22.5 points per game this year, while Key sits at 19. The two credit the work they did in the offseason for their strong connection this year.
