Barnaby signs with UE softball

West Vigo senior Alex Barnaby signed to play college softball at the University of Evansville. Barnaby already owns the school record for homers in a season and a career.
West Vigo senior to college softball in the MVC
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 11:19 PM
