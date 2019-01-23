Clear

Bailey Halloran enjoying her special role as one of the captains on THS team

Senior manager picked by players to serve as a captain

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Bailey Halloran has always enjoyed basketball. This season, as a senior at Terre Haute South she decided to help the Lady Braves girls basketball team as a manager. Halloran quickly became a favorite of many of the players. They say she always smiling and has a great attitude. Bailey has had such an impact on the South team, they  decided to make the 20-year old with down syndrome one of their captains.

