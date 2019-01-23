Bailey Halloran enjoying her special role as one of the captains on THS team

Bailey Halloran has always enjoyed basketball. This season, as a senior at Terre Haute South she decided to help the Lady Braves girls basketball team as a manager. Halloran quickly became a favorite of many of the players. They say she always smiling and has a great attitude. Bailey has had such an impact on the South team, they decided to make the 20-year old with down syndrome one of their captains.
