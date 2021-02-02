Bacote steps up when number called

Indiana State guard Cam Bacote knew more playing time was coming. The junior took advantage of it with his best two games of the season Sunday and Monday to help the Sycamores sweep Bradley.
ISU guard has big series vs. Bradley
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 10:42 PM
