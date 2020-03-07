The Cardinals dominated from the jump, capturing their third straight Sectional Championship 42-22.
Related Content
- B-ball: Cardinals Claim Third Straight Sectional Crown
- B-ball: Miners Win Their Second Straight Sectional Title
- B-ball: Wolves Claim Program's First Sectional Title
- B-ball: Hatchets Claim First Sectional since 2011
- South Knox wins sectional straight sectional title
- Vincennes Lincoln girls win third straight sectional
- Bloomfield girls basketball wins third straight sectional
- Linton wins second straight softball sectional title
- Edgewood wins second straight softball sectional title
- Barr-Reeve wins second straight sectional title
Scroll for more content...