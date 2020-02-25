B-Ball: Loogootee Senior Steals the Show on Senior Night

The Loogootee Senior dressed for Varsity on Senior Night Friday February 21st, 2020. In the final 20 seconds of the game, the student manager and "Dad" of the team took his shot at glory.
