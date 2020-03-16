Austin Petrillo selected to Indiana North/South All-Star game

Parke Heritage senior Austin Petrillo has been selected to play on the South team in this years Indiana Football Coaches Association North/South All-Star game. The wide receiver the last two years had more than 1,700 receiving yards and more than 2,000 total yards of offense.
