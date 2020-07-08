Austin Petrillo Mic'd up at WVFCA All-Star practice

Wednesday marked the third day of practice for the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Stars, who are gearing up for Saturday's 16th annual game. Sports 10 mic'd up one of the players in this years game in Parke Heritage graduate Austin Petrillo.
Parke Heritage grad entertains on and off the field
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 10:48 PM
