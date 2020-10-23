Clear

Attica rallies to beat North Vermllion

Red Ramblers win on the road

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 11:54 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Attica beat North Vermillion 30-28.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Breezy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NORTH DAVIESS SECTIONAL

Image

NORTH KNOX SECTIONAL

Image

LINTON SECTIONAL

Image

WASHINGTON SECTIONAL

Image

VIN LIN SECTIONAL

Image

SULLIVAN SECTIONAL

Image

NORTHVIEW SECTIONAL

Image

NORTH VERMILLION SECTIONALS

Image

SOUTH VERMILLION SECTIONAL

Image

WEST VIGO SECTIONAL

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 363740

Reported Deaths: 9647
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1700395390
DuPage21776605
Lake20042507
Will17616425
Kane16038345
Winnebago9736179
St. Clair7759216
Madison6957153
McHenry5943120
Champaign589328
Peoria438868
McLean399731
Rock Island382289
Sangamon372262
Unassigned3631260
Kankakee328878
Macon279449
Kendall255528
Tazewell252252
LaSalle228161
DeKalb221342
Coles182838
Williamson180059
Boone177425
Adams173015
Clinton168725
Vermilion16198
Jackson149126
Whiteside129725
Randolph122015
Knox119016
Ogle11377
Effingham11214
Grundy9237
Franklin9138
Marion89617
Jefferson88845
Monroe88428
Bureau87917
Morgan86524
Stephenson8657
Henry8207
Christian80027
Macoupin76010
Union74625
McDonough70817
Fayette66022
Lee6581
Crawford6396
Shelby63111
Douglas6048
Livingston59710
Montgomery58715
Woodford56814
Logan5664
Saline5249
Bond4839
Warren4747
Wayne47312
Iroquois46819
Jersey46721
Jo Daviess4617
Fulton4601
Cass45511
Perry41516
Moultrie3905
Carroll3839
Johnson3320
Richland32516
Lawrence3238
Pike3044
Clay29813
Mason2941
Clark29210
Hancock2924
Washington2891
Greene28015
Cumberland2626
Jasper25810
De Witt2484
White2482
Mercer2376
Pulaski2301
Piatt2240
Wabash2165
Ford18711
Menard1711
Edgar1508
Massac1462
Marshall1423
Henderson1210
Hamilton1142
Alexander1131
Gallatin1062
Brown1030
Edwards1010
Scott1000
Putnam880
Schuyler841
Stark832
Calhoun670
Hardin530
Pope381
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 155246

Reported Deaths: 4065
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion25151785
Lake13570355
St. Joseph9145161
Elkhart8759135
Allen8129228
Hamilton6117113
Vanderburgh576760
Tippecanoe369515
Hendricks3268133
Monroe325738
Porter313649
Johnson3105128
Clark293961
Delaware293274
Vigo260538
Madison235093
Cass224022
LaPorte222858
Warrick192965
Kosciusko182625
Floyd179167
Howard162466
Bartholomew141558
Dubois138626
Marshall137426
Wayne126930
Henry125429
Grant125339
Boone122250
Hancock118245
Noble115933
Jackson112915
Dearborn94928
Morgan93740
Lawrence87436
Daviess87133
Gibson87111
Clinton84716
Shelby81730
LaGrange80115
Harrison76224
Knox75610
Putnam72816
Posey7146
DeKalb71011
Fayette66618
Steuben6278
Miami6095
Jasper5945
White58515
Montgomery58322
Greene53337
Scott51813
Decatur50439
Adams4837
Whitley4556
Clay4467
Ripley4418
Sullivan43714
Wells4288
Wabash4119
Starke4077
Orange40425
Huntington3905
Spencer3906
Washington3753
Franklin37225
Jennings36713
Fulton3523
Randolph3529
Jefferson3415
Pike33018
Carroll32513
Perry31014
Jay3056
Fountain2943
Tipton27523
Vermillion2411
Parke2323
Newton22511
Rush2154
Blackford2093
Owen2051
Martin1990
Crawford1581
Pulaski1521
Brown1393
Ohio1297
Benton1100
Union1100
Switzerland920
Warren781
Unassigned0234