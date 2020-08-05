Recently Parke Heritage senior Atlantis Clendenin committed to play college volleyball at IUPUI. The Lady Wolves star says with the big decision behind her she can really enjoy her final season at Parke Heritage.
Two-time All-American one of top volleyball players in state
Posted: Aug 5, 2020 10:35 PM
Related Content
- Atlantis Clendenin ready to enjoy final season at Parke Heritage
- Parke Heritage ready for inaugural football season
- Parke Heritage ready for Attica
- Parke Heritage football ready to build off inaugural season
- North Vermillion-Parke Heritage ready for rematch
- Turkey Run reacts to final season, becoming Parke Heritage
- Parke Heritage advances to first sectional final
- Danville beats Parke Heritage
- Northview vs. Parke Heritage
- Marshall vs Parke Heritage
Scroll for more content...