Assistant AD Reflects on the NCAA Tournament Experience

Dennis Darke represented ISU at the Convention Center, the practice site for this year's Men's NCAA Tournament, and he spoke with Sports 10 about the once in a lifetime experience.
Indiana State Assistant Athletic Director of Facilities and Operations was in Indianapolis, IN for the first weekend of the NCAA Men's Tournament.
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 9:30 PM
