Asia Povlin commits to ISU volleyball

Sullivan junior picks Sycamores

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 12:10 AM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Sullivan junior Asia Povlin committed to play college volleyball at Indiana State as a walk-on. She holds school records for kills in a season and a single tournament.

