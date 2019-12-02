A's part way with Josh Phegley

The Oakland A's have non-tendered Josh Phegley. The team is cutting ties with the Terre Haute native. Phegley is now a free agent and can sign with any team. The catcher was set to make just over two million this season. The A's didn't want to pay that to a backup. Oakland is expecting one of their top prospects Sean Murphy to be their starting catcher.

The former Terre Haute North star had spent the last five seasons in Oakland. This seven-year pro is coming off his best season. He set career-highs in games played, batting average, homers, hits and RBI.