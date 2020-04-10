Anthony Leal named Indiana Mr. Basketball

Bloomington South senior guard Anthony Leal was named the 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball winner. The IU signee helped the Panthers to an unbeaten record, averaging more than 18 points per game.
