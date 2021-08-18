This has been a big week for Indiana State quarterback Anthony Thompson. The QB was named the Sycamores starters last week and has spent this week working with the one's getting ready for the teams opener August 28th versus Eastern Illinois. Thompson, who transferred from Northern Illinois believes the Sycamores have the playmakers to put up a lot of points.
New starting QB thinks ISU offense can be very good
Posted: Aug 18, 2021 11:15 PM
Related Content
- Anthony Thompson ready to lead Sycamore offense
- Rontrez Morgan ready for bigger role in Sycamore offense
- Dakota Caton ready for bigger role in Sycamore offense
- ISU transfers ready to contribute for Sycamores
- Sycamores ready for number four Louisville
- Sycamore defense leads ISU to win
- Sycamore football signs 26
- Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage
- Sycamores win 5th straight
- Sycamores beat Valpo
Scroll for more content...