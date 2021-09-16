Anthony Garzolini putting up big numbers this season

South Vermillion quarterback Anthony Garzolini is having a big senior season. The QB is second in the state with 1,109 yards passing. He's thrown 12 touchdowns, to just three interceptions.
South Vermillion QB second in the state in passing
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 10:55 PM
