Anthonio Nieves heading to Franklin

South Vermillion running back Anthonio Nieves will play college football at Franklin. This past season the senior averaged over 5.5 yards per carry and had 12 rushing touchdowns.
South Vermillion RB to play in college at Franklin
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 11:04 PM
