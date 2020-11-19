Another big season expected from Barr-Reeve boys basketball

The Barr-Reeve boys basketball team is considered to be one of the top 1A teams in the state coming into the season. The Vikings return eight players from their squad that went 25-1 last year.
Vikings should be one of the top 1A teams
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 11:07 PM
