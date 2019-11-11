Amber DeCoursey earns Coach of the Year honor

The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association named Barr-Reeve's Amber DeCoursey the 2A Coach of the Year. This past season she picked up her 600th career win. She also guided Barr-Reeve to a sectional and regional title.
