Clear

Amariyae Wilson having a good season for TH South

Braves sophomore really picking up his play

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 11:36 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Sophomore Amariyae Wilson has developed into a a nice player for the Terre Haute South boys basketball team. The guard has gotten better as the year has gone along. He's coming off a 28 and 19 point performance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Rain and snowflakes possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mykayla Couchenour

Image

Crime Stoppers: the Cherokee Trail Drive home burglary caught on camera

Image

Amariyae Wilson

Image

Local restaurant gives away free pie to celebrate National Pie Day

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

2020 Census is Vital for State of Illinois

Image

Vigo County Teachers to get retroactive pay raise after cash balance increase

Image

HB 1070 cracks down texting and driving, the bill has support from some in town

Image

Girl Scout cookies have arrived in the Wabash Valley

Image

Old National Bank to close Rockville branch

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans