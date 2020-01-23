Amariyae Wilson having a good season for TH South

Sophomore Amariyae Wilson has developed into a a nice player for the Terre Haute South boys basketball team. The guard has gotten better as the year has gone along. He's coming off a 28 and 19 point performance.
