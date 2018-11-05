Amani Brown named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week

Terre Haute South senior Amani Brown has been named a IBCA/Subway Player of the Week. On Saturday in the Lady Braves win at Attucks the guard scored a school-single game record 43 points. The contest marked Brown's first game back after missing all last year with a knee injury.
