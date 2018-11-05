Clear

Amani Brown named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week

THS guard scored a school-single game record 43 points.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 11:00 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Terre Haute South senior Amani Brown has been named a IBCA/Subway Player of the Week. On Saturday in the Lady Braves win at Attucks the guard scored a school-single game record 43 points. The contest marked Brown's first game back after missing all last year with a knee injury.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Rainy, breezy overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Barr-Reeve basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

Amani Brown

Image

West Vigo boys basketball

Image

THN Basketball

Image

THS Basketball

Image

A cold and windy forecast

Image

Marines hit Walmart to shop for Toys for Tots drive

Image

Youth for consent addresses the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Winter weather meeting in Indianapolis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida