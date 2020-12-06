Alpholone's Buzzer Beater Gives THS Their First Win of the Year

Sophomore Brylan Alpholone drills the three before the horn as South picks up their first win of the season 53-50 over Mooresville.
Terre Haute South and Mooresville met in Terre Haute Saturday night.
Posted: Dec 6, 2020 12:29 AM
