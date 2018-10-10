Northview senior Alli Cook has committed to play college volleyball at IUPUI as a walk-on. She's a defensive specialist who has 1,135 career digs at Northview. Last season she earned All-WIC and 3A All-District.
Related Content
- Alli Cook commits to IUPUI
- Emily Berrisford signs with IUPUI
- Minnett ties career-high as IUPUI loses to Purdue
- Jaylen Minnett giving IUPUI spark off the bench
- Liz Humphrey commits to ISU
- Caleb Hamilton commits to ISU
- Grace Waggoner commits to Evansville
- Addie Kittle commits to Indiana State
- Dakota Caton commits to Indiana State
- Hope Grange commits to IU softball
Scroll for more content...