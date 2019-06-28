All-Stars want to win 15th annual WVFCA All-Star game

This Saturday close to 100 of the top senior high school football players in the area will take part in the 15th annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star game. The players have made it clear. They want to have fun, but want to win.
