Sports Director Rick Semmler caught up with the Lady Arrows to talk about their historic season as they prepare to make a run for a Sectional Championship next week.
The Lady Golden Arrows turned in a perfect regular season as they prepare for the IHSAA Tennis State Tourney.
Posted: May 15, 2021 8:01 PM
Related Content
- All Eyes on Sullivan Tennis Before the State Tournament
- TH South girls tennis eyeing state finals run
- Sullivan softball wins own tournament
- Sullivan girls tennis stays perfect with win over THN
- South tennis sweeps invitational
- West Vigo Tennis Invite
- South tennis falls at semi-state
- Greencastle @ Sullivan
- West Vigo wins tennis invite
- South tennis wins Braves Invite
Scroll for more content...