Southport has named Alex Bettag as their new head football coach. Bettag has been on the coaching staff at Terre Haute North since 2012. He's served the last eight years as the Patriots head coach. Bettag is a ISU graduate, he played four years for the Sycamores.
THN defensive coordinator new Cardinals head coach
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 10:44 PM
Related Content
- Alex Bettag takes over at Southport
- Terre Haute North beats Southport
- Bettag and Dailey share special bond
- North picks up conference win over Southport
- Southport pushes by Terre Haute North
- Alex Barnaby Verbally Commits to UE
- South takes down Avon
- Arizona takes Ethan Larrison
- Alices take down Princeton
- Royals take Jake Means
Scroll for more content...