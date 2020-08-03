They'll be much more competition among the Terre Haute North football team this season. The Patriots have 95 players out this season, that's 20 more than last year. Head Coach Chris Barrett says that'll create more competition for starting positions, which is good. THN is coming off a 2-8 season.
Patriots have 95 players out this year
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 11:07 PM
Related Content
- Add depth adds better competition for TH North football team
- ISU Basketball adds games
- Indiana High School football adds new Mercy Rule
- ISU football adds players during early signing period
- ISU football looking for more depth during spring practice
- Jalil Kilpatrick QB1 on Sycamore depth chart
- Northview football ready for competitive sectional
- Thompson family looking to add another state title
- B-ball: Vikings Add Another Sectional Title to Their Collection
- North Central-Sullivan football scrimmage
Scroll for more content...