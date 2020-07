After months of being delayed the 50th running of the Tony Hulman Classic is ready to take the green flag.

The race usually serves as a precursor for the Indianapolis 500 in May, but was pushed back this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the race is set to run on July 1st, ahead of a busy race weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fans and drivers alike are ready to see who can capture the checkered flag and etch their names into the history books.