One day after picking up A.J. Reed from the Houston Astros the lefty slugger told Sports 10 that the White Sox plan to call him up. The former Terre Haute South star is expected to join Chicago after the All-Star break for their series in Oakland.
Related Content
- A.J. expected to join White Sox after All-Star break
- White Sox pick up A.J. Reed
- A.J. Reed named Triple-A All-Star
- A.J. Reed homers for third straight game
- A.J. Reed ready to earn spot on Astros roster
- A.J. Reed looking for consistency at the plate
- A.J. Reed not thrilled to start season in Triple-A
- A.J. Reed named to All-Pacific Coast League Team
- A.J. Reed to start another season in Triple-A
- Michaela White shines for Indiana Girls All-Stars
Scroll for more content...