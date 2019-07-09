Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A.J. expected to join White Sox after All-Star break

White Sox just recently picked up former Terre Haute South star

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

One day after picking up A.J. Reed from the Houston Astros the lefty slugger told Sports 10 that the White Sox plan to call him up. The former Terre Haute South star is expected to join Chicago after the All-Star break for their series in Oakland. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Hot with Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute North welcomes new principal

Image

$3 million project is coming to the industrial park in Vigo County

Image

Reed called up

Image

ISU Wellness Program takes employees out of the school into the garden

Image

Now hiring: New Menards looking for full and part-time workers

Image

Sullivan County deputy receives Honoring the Badge award

Image

Honey Do Ministries helps residents in Jasper County to repair up homes

Image

Earthquakes in the Wabash Valley

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Concerns with the West Nile Virus locally

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way