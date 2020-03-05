A.J. Reed retiring from baseball

A.J. Reed informed Sports 10 that he's retiring from baseball. The Terre Haute native spent part of four seasons in the MLB with the Astros and White Sox. In 62 career games, he hit four homers and had 12 RBI. Reed was taken 42nd overall by the Astros in the 2014 MLB Draft after an incredible career at Terre Haute South and Kentucky. Reed's 42nd selection is the second highest draft pick for a Terre Haute Native, trailing only Josh Phegley who went 38th overall in 2009.
A.J. Reed's baseball accomplishments:
First from Terre Haute South to make MLB
First Mr. Baseball winner from Terre Haute South
First to lead SEC in homers and RBI in same season
First to lead SEC in homers and pitching wins in same year
First from Indiana to be named SEC Player of Year
First from Indiana to win Golden Spikes, which goes annually to the top player in college baseball.
