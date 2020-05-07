AJ Reed a member of 2020 UK Athletics Hall of Fame Class

Former Terre Haute South baseball star AJ Reed received a surprising phone call Thursday. Reed was informed that he's a member of this years University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame 2020 Class. From 2012-2014 the lefty slugger and southpaw had a dominating run in Lexington.

Reed is the most decorated baseball player in UK history. He was a two-time first-team Al-SEC. and a Freshman All-American. In 2014 he put together one of the best seasons in college baseball history to earn the SEC Player of the Year and SEC Male Athlete of the Year. That year he batted .336, with 23 homers and 73 RBI. He was also 12-2 on the mound as the Wildcats number one pitcher. In 2014 he became the first player in SEC history to lead the conference in homers, RBI and pitching wins in the same season. His tremendous 2014 campaign earned him the Golden Spikes Award, which goes annually to the top player in college baseball.