Clear

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admits he's unvaccinated

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed he is unvaccinated against Covid-19. CNN Sports Analyst Christine Brennan tells us more.

Posted: Nov 6, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: CNN

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed he is unvaccinated against Covid-19 and is disappointed with the treatment he's been receiving in the media while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday.

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers said. "So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself."

Rodgers said the media was on a "witch hunt" to find out which players were vaccinated and blamed reporters for him saying he was "immunized" back in August.

While talking with McAfee on his SiriusXM show, the three-time MVP repeated some Covid-19 misconceptions and said he has conferred with podcast host Joe Rogan on how to deal with a coronavirus infection.

You asked, we're answering: Your top questions about Covid-19 and vaccines

The quarterback, who has led Green Bay to a 7-1 record, will not play in the Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend due to Covid-19 protocols, the team's head coach Matt LaFleur announced Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Rodgers said if any reporter would have asked a follow-up question, he would have explained he's "not an anti-vax flat earther," but that he's a "critical thinker."

Rogers added he has been following the strict NFL protocols for unvaccinated players to a "T." Rodgers described the daily testing he is subjected to every day, even on off days, and believes the rules are in place to shame unvaccinated people. Rodgers said he has been tested over 300 times before testing positive this week.

Rodgers said he experienced some mild symptoms for roughly 48 hours but currently "feels really good." He wasn't certain when he would return to the field or what protocols were in place for him now that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Quarterback took advice from Joe Rogan

Rodgers said he consulted with podcast host Joe Rogan and took his advice on how he treated his own Covid-19.

"I consulted with a now good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got Covid, and I've a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcast and on the phone to me," Rodgers said.

"I'm going to have the best immunity possible now based on the 2.5-million-person study from Israel that the people that get Covid and recover, have the most robust immunity. I'm thankful for people like Joe stepping up and using his voice. I'm thankful for my medical squad and I'm thankful for all the love and support I've gotten but I've been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C and DHCQ and I feel pretty incredible."

Of these, only monoclonal antibodies are approved treatments for Covid-19 but those alone could account for any improvement in his symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted an Israeli study looked at people who had been vaccinated six months before or longer. "Understanding infection-induced and vaccine-induced immunity over time is important, particularly for future studies to consider," they wrote.

Rodgers said he did not get vaccinated because he has an allergy to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and was scared about the possible side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He said the decision to seek alternative treatments was "what was best for my body."

Rodgers said the NFL knew he was unvaccinated, and he had multiple conversations with NFL doctors including one where a doctor told him, "it is impossible for a vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid."

When asked about Aaron Rodgers' claim that a NFL doctor told him "it is impossible for vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid," a league source tells CNN "no doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player."

Rodgers told McAfee he had previously tried to "petition" the league that his homeopathic treatment of increasing his antibodies should be considered as an alternative to getting fully vaccinated via Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Rodgers continued, "at that point I knew I was definitely not going to win the appeal."

CNN has asked the NFL about this claim and whether the league has a comment.

There is no evidence that homeopathic treatments can affect a person's antibodies, experts say.

McAfee, a former NFL player and WWE wrestler turned sports commentator, said on Twitter in August he tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Vaccines better than previous infections, CDC says

Rodgers said, "The vaccines do offer some protection for sure but there is a lot we don't know about them. ... There is a lot to natural immunity. ... If you have gotten Covid and recovered from it, that's the best boost to immunity you can have."

Rodgers is not incorrect in thinking people who have recovered from Covid-19 have some immunity -- but it's not nearly as much immunity as vaccinated people have. A team of researchers led by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in October that vaccination protects people against coronavirus infection much better than previous infection does.

Their study found people who had not been vaccinated and who ended up in the hospital were five times more likely to have Covid-19 than people who had been vaccinated within the past three to six months.

"All eligible persons should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, including unvaccinated persons previously infected with SARS-CoV-2," the researchers wrote in the CDC's weekly report, the MMWR.

Rodgers expresses doubts

The Green Bay quarterback paraphrased Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. while explaining his stance, "The great MLK said that 'You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.'" Rodgers said certain strict NFL protocols were not based on science, noting if he tested negative for Covid-19 every day and was surrounded by vaccinated people, why should he be "shamed" into wearing a mask throughout the Packers facility.

In August, Rodgers was asked whether he had received the Covid-19 vaccine. Rodgers said he had been "immunized."

"There's a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements," Rodgers said. "Owners have made statements. There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated. I think it's personal decision. I'm not going to judge those guys. There's guys that have been vaccinated and contracted Covid. So it's an interesting issue."

The NFL said it is reviewing the situation. A league spokesperson told CNN in a statement, "The primary responsibility for enforcement of the Covid Protocols within Club facilities rests with each Club.

"Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual Clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing with the Packers."

Vaccinated players who test positive and remain asymptomatic are eligible to return after testing negative twice in a 24-hour span. Unvaccinated players are required to quarantine for 10 days and then test negative to return.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 56°
Clear & Calm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 58°

Image

Parke Heritage RP

Image

Owen Valley Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Northview Evansville Memorial

Image

North Central Springs Valley

Image

"His chances of survival are really slim" family struggles due to COVID-19

Image

Terre Haute Humane Society hosts cat adoption event

Image

How is your weekend forecast shaping up? Spoiler Alert: Pretty great. Kevin has the details

Image

How is your weekend forecast shaping up? Spoiler Alert: Pretty great. Kevin has the details

Image

New exhibit on display at CANDLE Holocaust Museum

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1712986

Reported Deaths: 28381
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook64692211328
DuPage1110301390
Will934581141
Lake819311098
Kane69766888
Winnebago42604566
Madison40866607
St. Clair36809607
McHenry35807336
Champaign27680199
Peoria27360376
Sangamon26182290
McLean23545225
Tazewell20959340
Rock Island19349369
Kankakee18311261
Kendall16637118
Macon15630252
LaSalle15300290
Vermilion14898205
Adams13477157
DeKalb12494134
Williamson12256180
Whiteside8471187
Jackson817895
Coles8120130
Boone809084
Ogle779694
Grundy758889
Knox7573172
Franklin7384116
Clinton7223104
Macoupin7213109
Marion7075148
Effingham6796102
Henry679477
Jefferson6706146
Stephenson616496
Livingston606499
Woodford591892
Randolph5603103
Christian549583
Fulton535583
Monroe5337105
Morgan5189102
Montgomery504983
Logan501576
Lee489663
Bureau457693
Fayette441667
Saline441571
Perry439076
Iroquois433180
McDonough381566
Shelby362650
Jersey342753
Crawford340530
Lawrence340235
Douglas335238
Union312748
Wayne310464
Richland288657
White283333
Hancock282935
Clark274342
Pike269658
Cass269431
Edgar268450
Clay266254
Bond262427
Ford252259
Warren250268
Moultrie247333
Carroll240639
Johnson236332
Jo Daviess225929
Massac222453
Wabash218819
Mason217853
Washington215429
De Witt214030
Mercer212737
Greene207340
Piatt207114
Cumberland194627
Menard175213
Jasper163821
Marshall143423
Hamilton136422
Schuyler112112
Brown108511
Pulaski106712
Edwards105119
Stark83529
Gallatin8009
Alexander76413
Henderson74614
Scott7187
Calhoun7132
Hardin62516
Putnam5764
Pope5686
Unassigned932433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1030291

Reported Deaths: 16898
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1376672172
Lake677031189
Allen59751825
Hamilton47240475
St. Joseph45522623
Elkhart36762520
Vanderburgh32706488
Tippecanoe28463267
Johnson25599456
Hendricks24318366
Porter23399369
Madison19233426
Clark19054263
Vigo17867307
LaPorte15619253
Monroe15599203
Delaware15352272
Howard15161300
Kosciusko12798150
Hancock11953179
Bartholomew11908182
Warrick11434189
Floyd11305221
Wayne11241258
Grant10502225
Morgan9631185
Boone9124119
Henry8408158
Dubois8380134
Dearborn837297
Noble8290110
Marshall8239139
Cass7644125
Lawrence7608178
Shelby7330122
Jackson713793
Gibson6719115
Huntington6625101
Harrison660794
DeKalb6599102
Knox6540110
Montgomery6428114
Miami6060100
Putnam596481
Clinton589974
Whitley583857
Steuben583778
Jasper553987
Wabash5499105
Jefferson522499
Ripley511192
Adams498579
Daviess4752116
Scott450076
Greene435497
White434765
Clay434160
Wells433690
Decatur4239105
Fayette411890
Jennings401264
Posey382344
LaGrange376786
Washington365454
Randolph3566102
Spencer343845
Fountain343060
Sullivan334353
Fulton328369
Starke327372
Owen324674
Orange302365
Jay293447
Rush272232
Franklin269443
Carroll269236
Perry268852
Vermillion265756
Parke236030
Tipton232961
Pike231744
Blackford200643
Pulaski190357
Newton166251
Crawford162829
Benton153517
Brown153149
Martin142919
Switzerland137412
Warren123516
Union109116
Ohio86613
Unassigned0562