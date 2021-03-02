Tyreke Key named All-MVC First Team

Indiana State senior Tyreke Key was named All-MVC First Team. This is the second time in his career he's earned this honor. He's currently sixth all-time on ISU scoring list.
Second time senior has earned this honor
Posted: Mar 2, 2021 11:40 PM
