Clear

Two holes-in-one scored during first round of the US Women's Open

2014 US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West was considering retirement before becoming a mother in June 2020, but having a child changed her perspective and now she's fighting to promote the women's game.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 9:26 AM
Posted By: CNN

A hole-in-one is hard to come by at any level of golf. So what are the odds that two come on the same day at the same competition?

Day one of the US Women's Open Championship at Cypress Creek Course in Houston saw just that on Thursday.

Amy Olson struck the first ace of the day on the 16th hole from 139 yards with an 8-iron.

Later in the day, Yu Jin Sung holed hers on the 5th from 169 yards with a 5-iron, sparking wild celebrations from both her and her caddy.

READ: Michelle Wie West's retirement thoughts changed by having a baby girl

According to the LPGA, it is the first time since 2016 that the US Women's Open has seen at least two aces in a single year.

"The pin was tucked. It was just more on the right side of the green with the wind kind of coming from the right," Olson said.

"I hit a fade to try to hold the wind, and it landed two paces short of the flag, had some good spin on it and just trickled in. We saw the whole thing, which was fun."

After the first round, Olson holds the overall lead at -4, while Sung is tied for 108th at +5.

Both players are seeking their first ever LPGA win, let alone their first win at an LPGA major.

If Olson is feeling the pressure, she certainly isn't showing it. Speaking of her ace, she said: "I think it is important to enjoy the little things and the moments along the way and not kind of get ahead yourself, so I just enjoyed the moment."

For carding those hole-in-ones, CME Group will donate $20,000 apiece to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The 2020 season has now seen 13 aces for a total of $260,000 donated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Increasing clouds, a chance of afternoon showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Waiting to Die: Brandon Bernard

Image

Friday: Increasingly cloudy, chance of late afternoon showers. High: 58°

Image

TH South wrestling

Image

Vincennes Rivet South Knox

Image

ISU ready for Purdue

Image

Man convicted of beating his two-year-old daughter to death set to be executed in Terre Haute on Fri

Image

Judge makes a decision in contested Vigo County election race

Image

Boosting morale one flower at a time

Image

Local fire department shows support for the community

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 823531

Reported Deaths: 14844
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3426547203
DuPage52882875
Will44883650
Lake42110700
Kane35872517
Winnebago21295311
Madison17020313
McHenry16086179
St. Clair15741297
Champaign1215172
Sangamon11551136
Peoria10809153
McLean972565
Rock Island9666187
Kankakee9650131
Tazewell8260139
Kendall719162
Macon7180156
LaSalle7157167
DeKalb572856
Adams526161
Vermilion473168
Boone436748
Williamson423096
Whiteside4174146
Clinton379666
Coles361366
Ogle335650
Grundy330829
Knox330894
Effingham326739
Henry314732
Jackson308544
Marion294580
Stephenson277444
Randolph269629
Macoupin267937
Livingston263648
Morgan253962
Franklin248537
Monroe244453
Bureau242759
Lee228248
Jefferson226765
Fayette217640
Woodford217032
Christian213050
Logan210134
Iroquois199639
Fulton180519
McDonough173345
Jersey158127
Shelby157330
Douglas155619
Montgomery140419
Union137129
Perry135436
Lawrence133818
Saline130932
Crawford130417
Warren127326
Bond127214
Cass124624
Jo Daviess120423
Carroll120027
Pike114334
Hancock110717
Wayne107736
Clay105625
Moultrie104817
Edgar104622
Richland102022
Greene97237
Ford93527
Clark91221
Washington9105
Mercer90518
Piatt8825
Mason83430
Johnson83012
Wabash7849
White77013
Jasper75913
Cumberland75021
Massac74013
De Witt72619
Menard5822
Pulaski4822
Marshall4747
Schuyler4572
Hamilton4537
Brown3728
Stark3567
Henderson3445
Calhoun3211
Alexander2915
Edwards2864
Putnam2830
Unassigned2760
Scott2710
Gallatin2313
Hardin1704
Pope1331
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 404935

Reported Deaths: 6603
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion55217939
Lake33496515
Allen22955379
St. Joseph20817276
Elkhart20133272
Hamilton17903205
Vanderburgh12115151
Tippecanoe1163542
Porter10306109
Johnson8996188
Hendricks8394175
Vigo7584122
Madison6757136
Monroe664965
Clark648192
Delaware6197115
LaPorte5817112
Kosciusko567754
Howard498788
Bartholomew432169
Wayne4144112
Warrick406277
Floyd402481
Grant380660
Marshall378957
Hancock374371
Cass350834
Boone328356
Noble325951
Henry316942
Dubois312934
Morgan311952
Jackson302741
Dearborn291437
Shelby258765
Gibson245642
Clinton239427
DeKalb237639
Lawrence237655
Knox237429
Wabash218128
Adams217628
Miami216522
Montgomery202533
Jasper195822
Steuben194016
Harrison193928
Daviess193858
Ripley192528
Whitley187417
Fayette181541
Huntington178916
Putnam175633
White175124
LaGrange175039
Decatur168246
Wells161439
Randolph160028
Jefferson159422
Clay154627
Scott152629
Posey150722
Greene144854
Sullivan132521
Jay129719
Jennings129623
Starke123228
Fountain114912
Fulton111022
Spencer10729
Washington104310
Perry97621
Carroll96114
Owen93114
Franklin92228
Parke9097
Orange89228
Vermillion87918
Tipton78129
Rush7698
Blackford73119
Newton68317
Pike66521
Pulaski59724
Benton5483
Brown4938
Martin4498
Crawford4436
Warren3505
Switzerland3455
Union3332
Ohio2797
Unassigned0301