Clear

Sports 10 Scoreboard

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Foggy, cloudy start, warmer later.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New vaping program to be introduced in Vigo County Schools

Image

Wednesday: Cloudy start, sunshine later. HIGH: 87

Image

The Make a Wish Foundation is looking for volunteers

Image

Two Clark County towns attempt world record for largest items

Image

Jerry Nunez

Image

THN NORTHVIEW

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose Hulman is studying an asteroid that will come closer to the Earth than the moon

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'