Clear

Baseball star Elvis Andrus officially becomes an American citizen

Article Image

Elvis Andrus has added yet another entry to an already long list of accomplishments.The Texas Rangers shortstop is now officially an American citizen....

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 5:52 AM
Posted By: CNN

Elvis Andrus has added yet another entry to an already long list of accomplishments.

The Texas Rangers shortstop is now officially an American citizen.

In an Instagram post Friday, Andrus posed with his citizenship certificate and a US flag, while standing next to a Statue of Liberty replica.

"I will always be very proud of where I came from and I am humbled where my journey has taken me. I've learned so much in this journey to U.S. citizenship. I'm thankful and grateful for the rights and freedoms of Americans and will never take that for granted," Andrus said in the post. "And I will never forget we're (sic) everything started #thanksgod #venezuelanamerican."

Andrus was born in Maracay , Venezuela, according to MLB.com. His family moved to Kissimmee, Florida, in 2005 when he was 16, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The Dallas Morning News also reported that Andrus' wife, Cori, was born in Venezuela and is a naturalized US citizen. The couple's children, born in 2017 and 2018, are US citizens.

Andrus is a two-time American League All-Star and is the all-time Rangers leader in stolen bases.

CNN has reached out to the Rangers organization, but has not heard back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colten Panaranto

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Groups flock to Terre Haute for racing event

Image

New Meadows based business holds Friday night open house

Image

"Execute justice, not people..." Sisters of Providence speak out against Federal Executions

Image

Washington man charged in one-month-old's death

Image

Golf benefit set to help local children

Image

New Hobby Lobby coming to Vincennes

Image

The cost to house inmates is going up

Image

Friday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather